Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $125.89.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

