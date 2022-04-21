SmartMesh (SMT) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

SmartMesh (SMT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $58,592.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SMT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

