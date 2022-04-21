Smaugs NFT (SMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $996,880.02

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $996,880.02 and $57,824.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

