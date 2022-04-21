SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading Down 2.4%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.95. 1,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.