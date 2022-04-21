SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 0.2%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 38,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 41,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

