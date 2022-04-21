Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.25-5.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NYSE SON traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $66.66. 22,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

