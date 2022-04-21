Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.37). Approximately 194,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 410,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £61.77 million and a P/E ratio of -18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.41.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

