South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SABK stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SABK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.