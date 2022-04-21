South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SABK. Stephens upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

