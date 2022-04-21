South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SABK. Stephens upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

