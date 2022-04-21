Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 4.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 364,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,443,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

