SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $159,877.27 and approximately $99,532.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.28 or 0.07364998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.89 or 1.00046918 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

