SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $170,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,724.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $52.28 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.

