SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,232.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.