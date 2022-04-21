SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Lowered by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.