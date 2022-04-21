Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,835 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,835 ($49.90) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($51.78) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,593 ($46.75).

SXS opened at GBX 2,697 ($35.09) on Wednesday. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($30.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,737.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,313.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.46) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($48,692.43). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.11) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($132,448.61). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,504 shares of company stock worth $13,936,092.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

