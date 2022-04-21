Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.28

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.28 and traded as high as C$15.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.54, with a volume of 3,650 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.57.
