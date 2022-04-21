Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.39.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

