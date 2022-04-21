Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) vs. Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Head to Head Comparison

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $15.86 billion 2.21 -$2.34 billion ($9.25) -14.92 Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million 1.19 -$7.80 million ($0.44) -11.48

Stabilis Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheniere Energy. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy -14.77% 30.72% 1.24% Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy and Stabilis Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Cheniere Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

