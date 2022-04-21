STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 818,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $42.15 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

