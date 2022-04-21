STARSHIP (STARSHIP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,716.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $6,716.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.27 or 0.07403790 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.43 or 0.99973425 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars.

