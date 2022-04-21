State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

STT opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in State Street by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after buying an additional 291,612 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

