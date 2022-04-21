STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 6.7% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.27. 122,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 176,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

