stETH (STETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.49 or 0.07372119 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,321.73 or 0.99767460 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035331 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

