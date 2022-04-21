Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $36.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of CIR stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $498.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $39.48.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
