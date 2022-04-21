Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $36.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $498.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

