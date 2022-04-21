Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $231.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.15.
NYSE IEX opened at $197.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.13. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.