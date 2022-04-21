Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $231.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.15.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $197.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.13. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.