Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $57.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. Pentair has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

