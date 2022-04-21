Stifel Nicolaus Trims Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Target Price to $88.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

