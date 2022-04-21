Stifel Nicolaus Trims Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Target Price to $148.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

WTS stock opened at $137.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

