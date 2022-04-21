STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

