Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGA. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SIGA stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

