StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.31.

STNE opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

