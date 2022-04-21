StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.31.
STNE opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
