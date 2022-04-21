Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Stride updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.
About Stride (Get Rating)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
