Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. 11,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,922. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stride by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stride by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

