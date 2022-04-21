Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $273.51. 19,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.13 and a 200-day moving average of $261.17. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

