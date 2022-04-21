Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $278.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.22.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.13 and a 200-day moving average of $261.17. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.