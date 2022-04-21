Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $508.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

