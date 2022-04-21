Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $703,332.96 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $703,332.96 and approximately $59.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00104315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.