Sumokoin Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $14,433.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.39 or 0.00646042 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,642,487 coins and its circulating supply is 43,942,487 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

