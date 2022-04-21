Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $27.65

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $28.83. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 10,404 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,863 shares of company stock worth $2,814,469.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

