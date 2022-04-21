Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

