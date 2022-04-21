Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.