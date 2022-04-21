Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,311,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,289,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 229,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.