SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

