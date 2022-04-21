SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.91.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
