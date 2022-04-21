Swarm City Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $844.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 194.3% against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

