Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $46,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,980,000 after acquiring an additional 320,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.26. 7,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,468. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.73 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

