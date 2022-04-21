Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

