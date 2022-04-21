Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after buying an additional 429,535 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $199.56 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

