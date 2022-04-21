Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

