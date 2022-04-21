Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,121 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.

